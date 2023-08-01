GOOD NEWS: Prophet Bushiri recovers ‘hacked’ facebook page

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has recovered his facebook page almost five months after it was hacked.

The highly respected Prophet Bushiri popularly known as Major 1 said announced the ‘good news’ some minutes ago.

“Good news…We got our facebook page back. Our enemies as usual, keep on losing,” Bushiri posted on his recovered facebook account.

Bushiri’s recovered Facebook page is the most followed page in Malawi with over 4 million followers.

Bushiri is the founder of Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church which he rebranded to The Jesus Nation after relocating back to Malawi.