Chakwamba deserves a “badge of honour” through proper mausoleum- Chimwendo Banda

Chimwendo Banda says president Chakwera appreciates the role Gwanda played

Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture says President Chakwera’s government will construct a magnificent mausoleum for late Gwandaguluwe “Gwanda” Chakuamba Phiri taking into consideration the critical role he played to this country.

The Minister was responding to a question from a Member of Parliament for Nsanje North on plans by government to ‘respect the soul’ of former Opposition Leader Chakwamba who was once Malawi Congress Party ( MCP) leader after late Kamuzu Banda.

In his remarks, Chimwendo assured the Parliament that resource mobilisation drive is at an advanced stage and soon the country will see how president Chakwera’s government respects the role Gwanda played by constructing a monumental mausoleum for him.

“Late Gwanda played a critical role in as far socioeconomic development of this country is concerned and for this reason, this government will give him a “barge of honour” by constructing the mausoleum for his critical role he played in advancing unity and economic transformation in this country,” said Chimwendo Banda who is also leader of government in Parliament.

CHAKUAMBA to be honoured

Chimwendo has also assured the family of late Chakwamba not to despair as this government is a “caring one.”

Meanwhile, government has already dispatched over K20 million for the construction exercise.

Late Gwanda resigned from politics after losing to Frank Elias on a parliamentary seat.

Chakuamba was one of the veteran politicians who held several top government posts during the MCP rule and also in multiparty era under DPP.

He died on October 24, 2016 at Seventh Day Adventist Hospital in the Blantyre due old age complications after long illness.

Chakuamba Phiri was born born in 1934.