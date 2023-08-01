Robins Park set to host ‘Two Days of God’s Touch’

All roads in Blantyre will on next Friday and Saturday lead to Robins Park for ‘Two days of God’s Touch’ crusade which will be characterized by revelations, miracles, healing, words of wisdom, and prophecies among others as lead by the Holy Spirit.

The crusade themed: “The Hand of God Solves All Problems” has been organised by Christ Fellowship Church for All Nations (CFCAN) which is led by highly respected man of God Apostle Dr. Mc Hellings Nyirongo.

In an interview recently Apostle Dr. Nyirongo said preparations for the crusade are on advance stage.

He said: “People are going to experience the hand of God with signs and wonders, they will receive the power of Holy Spirit and their lives will transform spiritually,”

APOSTLE NYIRONGO: The Hand of God Solves All Problems

He further said during two day crusade he will administer what he calls ‘Ambassadors Service’ where leaders, clergy and managers will be sharpened.

“We have two main programs of anointing and empowerment on leaders and business managers. So, I am calling upon managers and religious leaders to attend the service,” said Apostle Dr. Nyirongo

According to Apostle Dr. Nyirongo, God ordered him to conduct the crusade in the city Blantyre in-order to set free those in captive.

Apostle Dr. Mc Hellings Nyirongo is well known in Malawi and across the globe for his accurate prophecies, miracles healing and deliverance.

He was called and sent by Jesus Christ Himself and he does what others cannot do except they have Holy Ghost too.

For further esquires call or whatsapp Christ Fellowship Church for All Nations (CFCAN) on +265997314371/¬0992526825 0r email via cfcanchurch122014@gmail.com.