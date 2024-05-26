Tigers Tamed: KB Pulls Off Dramatic Comeback Win

By Thumbiko Nyirongo

Mpulula: We played very bandly

Mighty Tigers suffered a crushing 3-2 defeat at the hands of Kamuzu Barracks (KB) in a pulsating TNM Super League match at Kamuzu Stadium on Sunday.

Tigers’ coach Leo Mpulula was left fuming, lamenting his team’s poor performance and costly mistakes.

“We played very badly, conceding cheap goals in the early minutes of the game, which cost us dearly,” Mpulula said in a post-match interview.

He further said: “It’s been a bad day; we didn’t prepare to be defeated. We missed two clear chances in the first half, which has cost us.”

On the other hand, KB coach Charles Kamanga was over the moon, praising his team’s fighting spirit and determination.

“I’m very happy; my boys played very well today. They delivered, and I’m excited,” Kamanga said, beaming with pride.

The match saw KB take an early lead through Zeliat Nkhoma’s 10th-minute goal, followed by another strike from the same player in the 29th minute.

Tigers struggled to find their footing, with several missed chances and defensive lapses.

KB’s Ndaona Daisi scored the third goal in the 75th minute, before Tigers pulled two goals back through Dan Manda and Masambiro Kalua in the 83rd and 85th minutes, respectively.

The match was a thrilling encounter, with both teams creating scoring opportunities. However, KB’s clinical finishing and solid defense secured them the win.

The defeat leaves Mighty Tigers reeling, while Kamuzu Barracks celebrates a hard-fought victory.

In other TNM Super League news, Premier Bet Dedza Dynamos thrashed Bangwe All Stars 3-0 in another match played on Sunday.

The TNM Super League continues to deliver exciting matches, and fans can’t wait to see what’s in store next.