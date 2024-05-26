BREAKING: Mighty Mukuru Wanderers Coach Nsanzurwimo Ramadhan Resigns Suddenly

In a shocking turn of events, Mighty Mukuru Wanderers coach Nsanzurwimo Ramadhan has abruptly resigned from his position, effective immediately.

This sudden move comes just seven games into the TNM Super League season, leaving the team and fans reeling.

In a brief interview with Nation Online on Sunday, Ramadhan confirmed the development, saying: “If the table doesn’t serve you anymore, what do you do?… You change it!”

When pressed for further comment, he simply said: “I won’t comment further.”

Ramadhan, who has a wealth of coaching experience in Burundi and Tanzania, addressed his resignation letter to the Nomads president and board chairperson Thomson Mpinganjira.

His departure comes as a shock to the team and fans, given his relatively short tenure.

Ramadhan’s coaching career spans over a decade, with stints at top Burundian clubs like Vital’O and Flambeau de l’Est. He also had a successful spell in Tanzania, leading Azam FC to the Tanzania Premier League title in 2019.

His experience and credentials made him a highly sought-after coach in the region.