Chakwera Commits to Reboot Education Sector through ICT

Minister of Information and Digitisation Moses Nkukuyu has reiterated President Chakwera’s commitment to transforming the education sector through Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of an ICT laboratory at Thawale CDSS in Mwanza district on Sunday, Nkukuyu said, “ICT in education is a great leveller, opening up learning opportunities for everyone regardless of their socioeconomic status. E-learning will equip learners, students, and the community with essential skills for today’s changing world, allowing them to keep up with the rapid pace of digital development.”

Nkukuyu added, “Digitalised schools represent a landmark vision of President Chakwera, depicting the collective resolve of our people for transformative and futuristic education. This Chakwera-led ICT laboratory construction initiative will provide the needed infrastructure to facilitate e-learning and digitisation, boosting high school education in the country.”

MACRA Board Member Alekeni Menyani echoed Nkukuyu’s sentiments, saying, “The ICT sector has become a key element in supporting the country’s development plans and a driving force in building a knowledge-competitive and diversified economy based on innovation and knowledge.

“As MACRA, we are committed to spearheading the government’s 2063 agenda of promoting ICT importance to the community for the country to realise a qualitative leap.”

Menyani further stated, “State-of-the-art ICT laboratories in schools countrywide will renew learning methods and establish a more active collaboration of students and the simultaneous acquisition of innovative knowledge.”

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Member of Parliament Joyce Chitsulo also praised the President and his government for their commitment to uplifting communities and learning standards, saying, “We are grateful for this ICT development and promise to safeguard the infrastructure for the betterment of socioeconomic transformation.

“This government has made significant strides in promoting digital transformation, clean water, road network infrastructure, and building health clinics, among others.”

Several governing Malawi Congress Party (MCP) officials attended the function, including MCP Regional Chairperson Peter Simbi and Senior Chief Nthache.