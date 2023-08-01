Maranatha Natural herbals suspends adverts

The Maranatha Natural Healing Ministry says it has temporarily stopped advertising its products on radio and television platforms.

This is in an effort to consult relevant authorities to align the adverts with requirements of the prevailing laws regulating the natural healing advertising.

It follows a call by the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority-MACRA for herbal producers to have their adverts vetted prior to airing.

“Maranatha Natural Healing Ministry adverts shall return once the regulatory alignment has been concluded and prerequisite approvals obtained.

The statement added: ” Kindly note, that all our offices remain operational across the country and all our products are available.”

The suspension, however, is likely to hit hard revenue of some radio stations as the Ministry was very key in sponsoring sports live covering.