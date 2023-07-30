Mutharika is the only hope for Malawi – DPP

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has urged its members to support the endorsement Professor Peter Mutharika as party’s torchbearer for the September, 2025 polls saying he only hope for Malawi.

DPP’s Treasurer General Jappie Mhango was speaking in Karonga district during a political rally which aimed at drumming up support for Professor Mutharika’s candidature.

The outspoken Mhango said the former President Professor Mutharika is the right candidate to liberate Malawians from the current social and economic bondage.

DPP Regional Governor for the North, Christopher Mzomera Ngwira claimed many people are in support of Mutharika’s endorsement.

Some of the notable faces who graced the political rally are Shadreck Namalomba, Mutharika and DPP spokesperson and Zomba Malosa legislator Grace Kwelepeta.

Recently, Mutharika has asked Malawians and party loyalists to remain calm saying he will address the nation on whether he will contest during the 2025 presidential elections or not.