Monday, July 31, 2023
Governor Mithenga Dumps Chilima’s UTM Party…Joins Chakwera’s MCP

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

UTM Party central region governor Samson Mithenga has resigned from the party and has since joined Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Mithenga was unveiled at the party’s rally today in Lilongwe, where he was welcomed by the party’s secretary general, Eisenhower Mkaka.

He has joined the MCP alongside other UTM party senior members Dilax Chawinga, Regional secretary Godfrey Chifomboti and Regional Treasurer Helbert Thondoya.

UTM’s Deputy Regional Treasurer Sifati Mwanyawa and other supporters have also joined MCP.

UTM Party, a key partner in Tonse Alliance administration was founded by Saulos Chilima, Vice President of Malawi.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

