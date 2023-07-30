Reggae freak Sally Mwalr’s ArdentLove had to pass

…. it just had to pass through

Reggae freak Sally Mwalr is set to release his latest track tittle ‘ArdentLove’ on August 11, 2023, a song which had to pass; it just had to pass through.

In a written statement to Malawi Voice on Sunday Mwalr said the ‘unique’ song expresses a story of ‘ArdentLove and Devotion’.

The song is a heartfelt and emotional tribute to a person with whom you shared an intense bond – someone who has profoundly impacted every facet of your life.

Mwalr says: “It expresses deep gratitude and admiration for this individual, highlighting how their presence has transformed your perspective on life and love.”

The lyrics depict a love that transcends time and circumstances, touching upon the challenges faced together, emphasizing the unwavering support and dedication shown by the person.

“But this song had to pass; it just had to pass through….,”said Mwalr, a Malawian born singer and songwriter.

Overall, ArdentLove is a touching ode to a remarkable and strong connection between two souls destined to endure forever.

According to Mwalr, ArdentLove has been produced with support from Wijays, Kuwale, and Dominion Investments.

Mwalr recorded his first song in 2011 and released his first album ‘All I Ever Dream’ in 2012.

His songs enjoy massive plays in Jamaica, South Africa, Malawi and other countries across the globe.