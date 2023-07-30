spot_img
Chakwera Ali Ndi Story Hit Maker Tremour Dies

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Death has been announced of Malawian musician Victor Mwangobola popularly known as Tremour.

His mother, Towera Chaswabande has confirmed the development in an interview with Zodiak Online.  

Known for his hit “Mpanipani”, Tremour was involved in a car accident some days ago where he sustained major head injuries.

Victor a first born in the family of three was born September 26, 1996.He attended his primary 1 & 2 at St Peters Primary School in Mzuzu, then got enrolled at Katoto Primary School where he finished his PLSCE.

He got selected to Katoto Secondary School, thus where he had his Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) in 2015.

In 2017, he pursued Journalism and Media Studies at Lilongwe Technical College; Unfortunately due to unstable finance he attended the Course for Only a Semester.

