A 19-year-old man identified as Austin Thyolera will spend the next 6 years of his life in prison for stealing a bicycle.

State prosecutor sub inspector James Ngupa Muyila told Ntchisi First Grade Magistrate Court that Thyolera committed the crime in June this year.

According to Muyila, the convict stole the bicycle belonging to Gedion Selemani valued at K125, 000.

In court, the convict pleaded guilty to the charge which is contrary to section 301(2) of the penal code.