Mangochi Police engage Kabaza operators in road safety

Traffic Police officers talking to Kabaza operators in Mangochi

In a bid to maintain the declining record of road accidents, Mangochi Police Station, through its traffic department, has launched intensive awareness campaigns targeting both Kabaza motor and bicycle operators.

Mangochi Police Public Relations Officer, Amina Tepani Daudi has confirmed that the campaign has been rolled out on Friday, July 28, 2023, at the Malawi Revenue Authority and M’baluku Kabaza ranks where 40 operators participated.

Daudi explained that the police are concerned about road accidents that result into deaths and have urged the Kabaza operators to strictly adhere to traffic rules at all times.

Daudi further shared that during the campaign, Mangochi Traffic Police Sub-Inspector Emmanuel Kalyolyo also advised the operators to have all necessary equipment’s as road users including licenses, helmets, reflective jackets, registration and observe capacity.

According to Daudi, the Traffic Police official further advised Kabaza operators to refrain from cycling while drunk.

Speaking on behalf of other operators at the MRA rank, Amidu John applauded the police for their efforts and assured the officers that have taken the message seriously and will pass it on to their colleagues.

However, John requested the police to extend the same message to motorists as well.

According to Mangochi Police statistics, road accidents have decreased from 69 in the first half of 2022 to 54 during the same period this year.

However, Daudi added that police records indicate that a significant percentage of road accidents in the district involve Kabaza operators, hence the need for this awareness campaign.