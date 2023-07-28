spot_img
spot_img
30.4 C
New York
Friday, July 28, 2023
spot_img
spot_img
HomeBusiness
BusinessLatest

FCB Launches ‘Changu Pa Foni’ Promo

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

First Capital Bank (FCB), the official sponsors of FCB Nyasa Big Bullets, has launched a digital promotion dubbed ‘Changu pa Foni’.

The historic and colorful launch which was attended by FCB Nyasa Big Bullets players took place on Friday at FCB’s Head office Car Park in Blantyre.

FCB’s Head of Marketing, Twikale Chirwa said the promotions aims at encouraging Malawians to embrace Banks’ digital platforms when transacting business.

rbt

He also encouraged FCB Nyasa Big Bullets prayers, officials and supporters to transact digitally using bank’s digital platforms.

In ‘Changu Pa Foni’ Promo FCB customers who transacts digitally will stand a chance to win various prizes such as FCB Nyasa Bullets replica jerseys, golf shirts and cash prizes among some.

Previous article
Teenager gets 6-years jail term for stealing a bicycle
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc