FCB Launches ‘Changu Pa Foni’ Promo

First Capital Bank (FCB), the official sponsors of FCB Nyasa Big Bullets, has launched a digital promotion dubbed ‘Changu pa Foni’.

The historic and colorful launch which was attended by FCB Nyasa Big Bullets players took place on Friday at FCB’s Head office Car Park in Blantyre.

FCB’s Head of Marketing, Twikale Chirwa said the promotions aims at encouraging Malawians to embrace Banks’ digital platforms when transacting business.

He also encouraged FCB Nyasa Big Bullets prayers, officials and supporters to transact digitally using bank’s digital platforms.

In ‘Changu Pa Foni’ Promo FCB customers who transacts digitally will stand a chance to win various prizes such as FCB Nyasa Bullets replica jerseys, golf shirts and cash prizes among some.