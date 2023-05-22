TIKWERE HOUSE FIRE: Prophet Rodrick Mtupa’s prophecy comes to pass

Another national prophecy by Malawi’s highly respected man of God, Senior Prophet Rodrick Mtupa of Holy Place Cathedral International Ministries, has been fulfilled.

On December 31, 2022 during cross over night of prayers at Comesa Hall in Blantyre, Senior Prophet Mtupa, prophesied that fire will destroy one of government buildings in the country.

“Fire will destroy one of government buildings,” Senior Prophet Mtupa is quoted to have made the prophecy

Fast forward on Saturday night, May 20 this year fire ‘whose cause remains unknown’ gutted two top floors of Tikwere building in the capital city Lilongwe.

According to Minister of Information, Moses Kunkuyu, the two floors which house government offices went ablaze around 11 pm on Saturday.

The affected floors house offices for the Ministry of Lands; Office of the President and Cabinet (Government Contracting Unit); and the Judiciary (Community Services Department).