FDH BANK PLC INVESTS K15 MILLION TOWARDS MALAWI INVESTMENT FORUM IN SOUTH AFRICA

FDH Bank Plc has supported the upcoming Malawi Investment Forum in South Africa with K15 million sponsorship.

As a homegrown entity, FDH Bank Plc is committed to promoting initiatives that foster growth in the country.

The Malawi Consulate in South Africa in conjunction with the Malawi Investment and Trade Centre (MITC) Malawi will hold Investment Forum in South Africa under the theme ‘A Prosperous Malawi through Strategic Investment Partnerships’. The Forum will take place from 24 to 25 May 2023 at the Emperor’s Palace, in Johannesburg.

FDH Bank Plc Managing Director Noel Mkulichi, said the Malawi Investment Forum is an important platform for facilitating growth for Malawi and the region.

“We have unwavering commitment towards promoting growth sectors for the Malawi 2063 Agenda. The Malawi Investment Forum is therefore an avenue for Malawi to explore growth opportunities in the region and beyond,” Mkulichi said.

“FDH Bank Plc has innovative investment, global market and trade finance solutions that can foster partnerships across the world with the intent to boost investment, develop industry and generate forex for the country,” Mkulichi explained.

” The Investment Forum is a solid platform for engaging investors to understand their investment requirements and FDH Bank Plc provides bespoke investment solutions to accelerate the attainment of Malawi 2063 and create an inclusively wealthy and self reliant nation.,” Mkulichi added.

The Malawi mission in South Africa hailed FDH Bank for the gesture.

“The Malawi Mission in South Africa would like to thank FDH Bank Plc for coming on board as a Platinum Partner for the First Malawi Investment Forum taking place in Johannesburg from 24th -5th May 2023. Without your assistance and sponsorship of 15,000,000, we would not be able to achieve our goal of hosting this key initiative to attract investors to Malawi,” said Stella Ndau, Malawi High Commissioner to South Africa.