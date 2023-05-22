spot_img
POLITICAL MESSIAH: Atupele Muluzi to die for Malawians

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
I will die for Malawi – Muluzi

Former United Democratic Front (UDF) leader, Atupele Muluzi, has ‘indirectly’ accepted calls to stand as 2025 presidential candidate for UDF saying he is ready to die for Malawians.

Atupele, son to former president and UDF co-founder Dr. Bakili Muluzi, was speaking during party’s 30th Anniversary Mega Rally at Nyambadwe Ground in Ndirande, Blantyre.

“I will fight and die for you,” said Muluzi adding that he is dedicated to serve poor Malawians.

He was reacting to a petition by some UDF members in the southern region who gave him seven days to respond to their calls.

The young Muluzi, who is also a former lawmaker, resigned as UDF president last year to venture into business.

