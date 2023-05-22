Govt suspends two School Projects Contractor in Chikwawa due to substandard work

By Lovemore Khomo

CK

Government has immediately suspended ACH Construction Company for unhonesty and substandard work during construction of school structures at Mbiya and Makande CDSS in Chikwawa.

Deputy Minister of Education Nancy Chaola Mdooko ordered the suspension of the construction during an inspection to monitor the progress of Equals Project that seeks to address challenges affecting the delivery of education services in Secondary Schools in Malawi that eventually lead to low performance of pupils in Science and Mathematics subjects.

Another contractor was also stopped at Chikwawa Secondary School, after company owners did not show up during the inspection.

Chaola Mdooko cited substandard work and poor materials as the main reasons for stopping the constructor unless thorough checks and agreements are reviewed under public contracting framework.

These projects consists of construction of Libraries and Science Laboratories at Mbiya and Makande CDSS as well as Chikwawa Secondary Schools.

Deputy Minister Chaola Mdooko was unimpressed with poor delivery of work and immediately ordered the contractors to stop until reviews are made.

“I’m unimpressed with the services being delivered as they use loose blocks that can put students in danger. They lack integrity and I’m disappointed with the poor quality of work.” said Chaola Mdooko.

However, Deputy Education Minister explained that will refer this issue to government’s Education Infrastructure Unit that will officially assess the performance of work and map way forward.

Equals Project is funded by World Bank and projected to construct 88 twin science labs, 45 ICT and library blocks, 65 twin classrooms and 105 pit latrines by the end of the civil works.

The project worth US$90 million is implemented in 13 selected districts of Chitipa, Karonga, Lilongwe, Mchinji, Kasungu, Salima, Zomba, Balaka, Neno, Mwanza, Chikwawa, Mulanje and Phalombe.

On the other hand, both Makande Community Day Secondary School Headteacher, Marley Khumba and Chikwawa Secondary School Mother Group Chairperson, Rose M’bande explained the importance of this project, saying will help to improve stu