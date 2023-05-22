Blantyre Water Board Excites Customers

Following the launch of the 33rd Malawi International Trade Fair on 17th May 2023, Blantyre Water Board initiated a raffle draw for its customers who are making payments at its pavilion at the Trade Fair grounds.

Since the opening, a good number of customers have walked away with assort prizes that include branded t-shirts, BWB cloth, mugs, caps, key holders and pens.

To enter the draw customers simply pay their water bill or purchase water token with a minimum of 10 thousand kwacha.

After winning a branded t-shirt, a customer from Ndirande Chisomo Mangani expressed his excitement saying ever since he started paying water bills he has never find himself in favour of winning a prize for it and this is huge for him.

Another customer from Manyowe, Faith Bandawe, was excited to walk away with a branded cap saying she has always wanted to have a BWB branded material.

At its pavilion BWB is showcasing three models. The first one is Forest Tree model which shows the importance of trees and vegetation in preserving water sources.

The second model is the water treatment model which illustrates BWB’s water treatment process.

Lastly is the kiosk model which illustrates how BWB provide portable water to low income areas.

BWB encourages customers and the general public to visit its pavilion for an insightful session of it’s services as well as partaking in the raffle draw before Trade Fair ends on 26th May 2023.-(Story Credit: BWB)