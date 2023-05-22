Mwaungulu’s 18th seconds stunner into the second half rescue poor Bullets

By Lovemore Khomo

Man of the match Batson receiving his award

Patrick Mwaungulu’s 18 seconds goal into the second half has rescued FCB Nyasa Big Bullets from a first league defeat this season from the hands of Civo Service Sporting Club.

Mwaungulu’s goal was a response to 15 minutes and first half Civo goal by Binwell Katinji who hit the net after capitalizing from poor Bullets defence.

Just after half time Bullets made a substitution where Gomezgani Chirwa replaced Frank Willard, and switched Blessings Mpokera moving into the midfield.

In the 65 minute, the civil servants made four changes when Dan Kumwenda, Chifundo Ngapenga, Innocent Tanganyika and Arnold Masamba got introduced, and replaced Patrick Phiri, Moses Banda, Frank Chizuze and Binwell Katinji respectively.

Meanwhile, Civo Service Sporting Club Team Manager Gabriel Chirwa commended his players for the hardwork and winning possession of the match, saying since start of the season have been a good team as they have conceded few goals.

Mwaungulu celebrating his goal

Chirwa said they played well in the first, unfortunately every early second half Bullets goal distracted their progress.

He has however disputed first half disallowed goal explaining, “If we could have Video Assistant Referring-VAR, a goal would have stand, but we accept the.”

Callisto Pasuwa Bullets Head Coach admitted that his side performed poorly as they started very slow and the opposition out played and made them highly composed in the first half.

“Then, we had to execute plan B at half time, where we came up with substitutions, thereafter started dominating and gave us an equalizer into the second half.” said Pasuwa.

Bullets mentor also shares disappointment when match officials failed to award them a penalty in an incident where Civo defender brought down Patrick Mwaungulu in the 18 yard box.

After the game Chikaiko Batson for Civo got a man of the match award pocketing K50, 000.