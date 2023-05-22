Malawi Catholic Journalists asked to be truthful

By Edwin Mauluka

Central Region ACJ communicators pose for a photo with some ECM representatives

Catholic Journalists and Media institutions have been asked to disseminate truthful information and messages to enable the public access accurate and right information for use in their daily lives.

Rev. Fr. Francis Damaseke, National Coordinator for Communications and Social Research at Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM) made the call during the World Social Communications Sunday celebrated at Luntha Television Station in Lilongwe under theme “Speaking with the Heart”.

During his homily and speech Fr. Damaseke shared on the highlights of the message of the Pope Francis and Rt. Reverend Montfort Sitima, Mangochi Diocese Bishop and ECM Chairman of Social Communications, that truth must flourish in all spheres of life especially in the family where those working in communication sector comes from.

“Our primary responsibility is to train our heart to be truthful. We are also urged to speak truth with the heart in accordance to the synodal process.” Urged Fr. Damaseke

He expounded that the synodal process according to Pope Francis message for the day, emphasizes on the great need to listen to and to hear one another without prejudice, attentively and openly which can give rise to speaking according to God’s style, nurtured by closeness, compassion and tenderness.

He added that truth is not about speaking something that humiliate others but one that can result in peace building; “True peace can only exist if there is trust. This is being said in reference to wars happening in other countries because analysing the major causes of these wars amongst us we see that there is erosion of trust. Now, when we search our hearts, we find that there are wars beyond that which is happening in Ukraine. In our homes there is war. But, peace must start from our homes for the whole world to be peaceful.”

Fr. Damaseke expounded that theme for this year is an extension of reflection from past years themes “to go and see” and “to listen” which are conditions for good communication which the church must to reflect on.

He explained that it is the heart that spur the faithful to go, to see and to listen, and it is the heart that moves them towards an open and welcoming way of communicating. He added that it is practice of listening, waiting and patience, which can enable the faithful enter into the dynamic of dialogue and sharing, which help to communicate in a cordial way.

Fr. Damaseke: we need to pray for the catholic journalists to be strong in heart

“It is in our heart where love comes from, it is where the peace comes from, we cannot give what is absent in in our heart. So, we need to pray for the catholic journalists to be strong in heart so that even with the little resources they have they should continue to evangelise the Gospel of Christ. But all of us are also the evangelists of the Gospel, hence we need to evangelise to friends, at home, and wherever we are.” Urged Fr. Damaseke

Chairperson for Catholic Journalists Association (ACJ) in Malawi, Sam Kalimba, commended all Catholic journalists and Catholic media institutions for being tools of evangelisation and for playing key role both in the church and the country in raising awareness of the importance for the day.

He reminded journalists to take responsibility of using communication skills to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ. Similarly, Gabriel Kamlomo, former Chairperson for ACJ and current Chairperson for Laity Council in Lilongwe Arch Diocese, reminded fellow media practitioners to use church communication channels responsibly by giving voice to the voiceless so that their issues are known and heard.

“We need to ensure that when working, we speak to all the people, the theme for this year ‘Speaking with the Heart’ further demands us to listen, searching for the truth, understand and avoid disseminating information that may demean others.” He advised

He further urged for responsible and professional use of available communication tools and channels to help people access accurate and important information.

The World Day of Social Communications is the only World Day established by the Second Vatican Council. The 2023 commemorations marks the 57th World Communication Sunday since the first World Communications Day which was observed on 7 May 1967.

In Malawi, celebrations have been held across all the Catholic dioceses including in the Eastern Region specifically in Mangochi Diocese where Bishop Sitima was the main celebrant of the Holy Mass at St. Augustine Parish, Mangochi Cathedral