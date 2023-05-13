spot_img
Saturday, May 13, 2023
Man arrested over cocaine, Kuber

By Lovemore Khomo

Police in Lilongwe has arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly being found with three blisters of cocaine and 18 packets of kuber tobacco without a license.

Deputy Public Relations Officer for Lilongwe Police, Foster Benjamin has identified the suspect as Elias Black.

According to Benjamin, the suspect was arrested on Saturday while trying to smuggle the substances into a rest house at Biwi Township.

“Following a tip, detectives pounced on him at the rest house’s gate as he was driving in using his Nissan Hard body registration number BY 6251,” said Benjamin.

He further said the detectives immediately seized three big blisters of cocaine and 18 packets of kuber from the suspect before arresting him.

The suspect since been charged with found in possession of dangerous drugs without a license and he is expected to appear before court next week.

Black comes from Kalima Village in the area of Traditional Authority Masasa in Ntcheu District.

