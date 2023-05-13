UDF supporters to petition Atupele Muluzi

Hundreds of United Democratic Front (UDF) supporters are today expected to deliver a petition to party’s former leader Atupele Muluzi.

The supporters from the Southern Region are marching from Kamuzu Upper Stadium to Muluzi’s private home at Nyambadwe in Blantyre.

Among others, the supporters want the young Muluzi to stand as UDF’s presidential candidate during the 2025 presidential polls.

“We have decided to ask him to return and lead the party,” said UDF’s Regional Governor for South Dorothy Masinga

In May last year, Atupele wrote the party’s secretary general Kandi Padambo that he had resigned from his position as UDF leader to venture into business.

UDF, a prominent political party in Malawi was founded in 1992 by former President Dr. Bakili Muluzi.