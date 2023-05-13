spot_img
spot_img
20.1 C
New York
Saturday, May 13, 2023
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
Latest

UDF supporters to petition Atupele Muluzi

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Hundreds of United Democratic Front (UDF) supporters are today expected to deliver a petition to party’s former leader Atupele Muluzi.

The supporters from the Southern Region are marching from Kamuzu Upper Stadium to Muluzi’s private home at Nyambadwe in Blantyre.

Among others, the supporters want the young Muluzi to stand as UDF’s presidential candidate during the 2025 presidential polls.

“We have decided to ask him to return and lead the party,” said UDF’s Regional Governor for South Dorothy Masinga

In May last year, Atupele wrote the party’s secretary general Kandi Padambo that he had resigned from his position as UDF leader to venture into business.

UDF, a prominent political party in Malawi was founded in 1992 by former President Dr.  Bakili Muluzi.

Previous article
Chinese man, others arrested in Malawi for shooting videos
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc