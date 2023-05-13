Malawian ‘homosexual’ jailed 10-years for sodomizing 8-year-old

By Lovemore Khomo

A court in Malawi has sentenced a 31-year-old man Alpha Mwale to 10 years imprisonment with hard labour for sodomizing an 8-year-old boy.

Mzuzu Senior Resident Magistrate heard through state prosecutor Inspector Aubrey Maganga that Mwale committed the crime during the months of December 2022 and January 2023,

According to Maganga, the convict Mwale was enticing the ‘innocent’ boy with money and some snacks.

Appearing before court Mwale pleaded not guilty to the charge of sodomy contrary to Section 153 (a) of the Penal Code and prompted the state to parade five witnesses who proved the case.

In mitigation, the convict pleaded for leniency, saying he is the bread winner to his family and also a first offender.

However, in his submission Maganga prayed for a stiffer punishment, citing that the offence is serious in nature and the victim will remain traumatized.

In his judgment, Senior Resident Magistrate Issah Maulidi concurred with the state’s submission and said the offence was against the law, culture and humanity.

Mwale hails from Munkhokwe Village in the area of Traditional Authority Malanda in Nkhatabay District.