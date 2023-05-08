spot_img
Rastafarian Children allowed in public schools-Zomba High Court Rules

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

By Lovemore Khomo

The Zomba High Court has ordered the Ministry of Education to start allowing Rastafarian Children wearing dreadlocks to be enrolled in public schools.

High Court Justice Zione Ntaba when delivering the ruling on Monday said it was unconstitutional to bar such children from attending public schools.

Ntaba has since ordered the Ministry of Education to issue a statement by 30th June, allowing all children of the Rastafarian community with dreadlocks to be allowed to attend classes.

