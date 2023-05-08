spot_img
Tuesday, May 9, 2023
Limbe Police in Environmental Clean Up Exercise

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

By Lovemore Khomo

The Limbe Police in Blantyre have organized a clean-up exercise scheduled for Thursday, May 11, 2023, from 8 am to 12 noon, aimed at promoting healthy living in the town.

According to Limbe Police Public Relations OfficerAubrey Singanyama, one primary objectives of the exercise is to promote a mindset change among the residents of Limbe by desisting from the tendency of littering around.

Singanyama said the initiative will be achieved through educating the public on the importance of cleanliness and the negative effects of littering on surroundings that could pollute the environment.

Limbe Police PRO cautions street vending as one of the contributing factors led to unnecessary littering in that township hence the need to enforce illegal vending laws during the exercise.

“Among stakeholders who have pledged their support towards the noble exercise include the Blantyre City Assembly, the Asian business community, the Mini-bus Owners Association of Malawi, the Waste Management Organization, the Limbe Vendors Association, and the Ward Councillor.” Singanyama said.

The police have also advised residents to take personal responsibility for their surroundings by avoiding littering and keeping their environment clean.

The exercise will be an ongoing activity aimed at ensuring that Limbe remains clean at all times.

