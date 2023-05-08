Holy Nation Church celebrates first anniversary: ‘Pastor Khumbo Joram has impressed me’- Apostle Ziba

It was a three days of the Word and demonstration of Power in South Africa at The Holy Nation Church in Kempton park. a lot of people flocked to the Holy Nation Church for its one year celebration and also launching of the church.

A church that was founded on 7th May 2022 has managed to survive and made it to touch the nations within 12 months, a thing that has impressed many people, including pastors in South Africa.

Founded by Pastor Dr Khumbo Joram, who started the church from a humble way but with a vision to preaching , teaching the undiluted word of God, has now indeed survived all the challenges and made it to one year.

To celebrate the achievement, the church organised a three days conference in Kempton Park and it attracted many people from outside South Africa who came to witness the launching of the church.

The three days conference that started from 5th May to 7th May invited the most respected, powerfull and a man of the word, Apostle Josephy Ziba, who is also the spiritual father of Pastor Joram.

Speaking to the congregation before preaching on day 1,Apostle Josephy Ziba said:

“There are meetings that I go when invited and there are also meetings that I don’t need invitation because its a mission fulfillment,one such event is this conference don’t need invitation to be here, I’m here to fulfill the assignment.”

He further said: “Around 2013 I had a vision. And by standing on this alter is a fulfillment of the vision, when I go to the church of my son, I don’t need invitation. Always remember, that this is my role as the Father to the son.

“Pastor Khumbo Joram is my son, and I’m happy to have you as my son, you have demonstrated maturity, I have witnessed this in the way you do your things, and I’m excited to be here for these three days.”.

Speaking after the closing of the three days conference one visitor from Zambia described the conference as very impactful and powerful. “The word of God has been preached, we saw the demonstration of God’s power. We are excited as members from Zambia, we will be going back fully charged.”

On Sunday Apostle Ziba ordained and anointed Pastor Joram and launched the church officially.

The Holy Nation Church has established branches in five countries and a lot of people have witnessed the speed anointing in this church.