Friday, April 21, 2023
Chief arrested over AIP in Mangochi

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested Village Head woman Mwawa in Mangochi on allegation that she was demanding and receiving MK 2000 for people to redeem fertilizer under Affordable Input Program AIP.

ACB’s Principal Public Relations Officer Egrita Ndala in a statement made available to the media said the Bureau received the complaint on January 23 that the suspect Mwawa chi was demanding money from beneficiaries.

Ndala further indicated that their investigation established that GVH in total received MK 54,000 from 27 beneficiaries of AIP from Nyungwa Village alone.

Meanwhile, GVH Mwawa has been charged with a case of abuse of public office and is to be taken to court after ACB has concluded recording a caution statement.

