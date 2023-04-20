2023 ZAMPIRA PROMOTION SEASON:TNM Stakes K29 Million for Soccer Fans

JONAZI: We have re-loaded the new Zampira Promotion season with exciting content on local and international football

BLANTYRE, APRIL 20th,2023—New Season, Big money! About MWK29 million in cash and airtime is up for grabs for football fans in this year’s Zampira Promotion, which compliments this year’s TNM Super League season.

Announcing return of the promotion, Head of Brand and Marketing Madalitso Jonazi says along with this year’s “Ipatse Moto” football season which kicked off with colour and flair at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe last weekend, fans of the game and customers in general should now look forward to winning big cash and airtime by correctly predicting results of league matches.“We have re-loaded the new Zampira Promotion season with exciting content on local and international football, plus a chance to predict results of select games. In addition, we are developing content apps aiming to keep fans continuously engaged while sharing information to deepen their passion for the TNM Super League,” he says.

The content for Zampira Promotion will include news, fixtures, and live scores. During the promotions’ eight months period, eight customers will win a total of MWK28.8 million broken down as 16 million in monthly prizes, MWK6.4 million in question of the day prizes and an equivalent of MWK6.4 million worth of airtime.

Jonazi says the monthly winner of MWK2 million is to be based on the draw of correct predictions of weekly games during the eight months period. The winner takes home K1 million and channels the other K1 million towards a soccer team of their choice in their community.

He says as league sponsor, TNM has increased engagement points for customers by adding digital media channels such as screens at game venues and the introduction of the Goal-Rush Application.

The promotion has maintained the daily SMS Trivia Questions aiming to enhance supporter’s understanding of the game by subscribing and answering daily questions. Four customers will each win K50,000 every week.

All winnings shall be given out through TNM’s mobile money service, Mpamba. The promotion runs from April to November 2023.

To participate in the promotion subscribers are required to send an SMS of their prediction to *451#. Each SMS costs K50.

“With the 2023 TNM Super League season, we have made sure that there’s something for everyone. In addition to increasing prize money for clubs under the sponsorship, we thought of actively engaging football fans through Zampira Promotion which gives them the chance to win big while enjoying the twists and turns of the league as they unfold,” says Jonazi.