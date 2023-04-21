107-Year old woman raped, murdered

A 107-year–old woman has been killed in Nsanje district by unknown assailants for reasons yet to be known.

Nsanje Police Station spokesperson, Agnes Zalakoma has since identified the deceased as Mashitela Jackson from Nkhundi village in the area of Senior Chief Malemia in the district.

Zalakoma said the incident occurred on the night of April 19 2023 at Nkhundi village and police have since launched a manhunt to arrest the criminals.

According to the police, daughter to the deceased April Katamangozo, 76, reported the crime saying her mother was found lying dead in her house after being attacked by unknown people.

Nsanje Police Criminal Investigations Department (CID) rushed to the scene of the crime together with medical personnel who confirmed the death and further disclosed that the old woman had been raped and could not withstand the force of rape due to her old age.

Meanwhile, communities around the district are being asked to assist police with any information that may lead to the arrest of the perpetrators. – ( By Martin Gera Jnr, Nation Online)