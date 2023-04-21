Chakwera salutes Salima Secondary School football team

President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera today hosted Salima Secondary School Football team which represented Malawi at the Inaugural African Schools Championship for under 15 teams in Durban, South Africa this month and scooped position 3 which earned them a bronze medal and 150 thousand US Dollars.

Speaking at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe where he hosted the team, Dr Chakwera commended the team for its excellent performance which he said has put Malawi on the map.

He said as a leader and father to the students, he is overwhelmed with their performance and his joy is shared with the school and Malawi at large.

The Malawi leader urged the students to always have a winning mindset and always believe in themselves and take challenges as a means to sustain their rise. He also commended teachers and coaches for mentoring the learners.

Speaking earlier, Minister of Youth and Sports Uchizi Mkandawire thanked Salima Secondary School for effectively representing the country at the tournament.

He said Salima Secondary School under 15 football team is a product of Malawi youth games initiative, initiated by government through Ministry of Youth and Sports two years ago with the aim of promoting sports talent in schools throughout the country.

He commended the president for hosting the team and for his encouragement.

During the event, the team was given gifts courtesy of NBS Bank which has also offered to open complementary bank accounts subject to parental consent with a deposit of Mk100,000 for each account to be accessed after attaining the age of 18.