Tuesday, April 18, 2023
German Ambassador bids farewell, hails VP Dr Saulos Chilima

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

German Ambassador His Excellency Ralph Timmermann on Monday, April 17 met Vice President Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima at Capital Hill to bid farewell after winding up his tenure in Malawi.

He adds to the list of high profile dignitaries rallying behind Dr. Chilima for his traits of commitment, insightful leadership and vision. Weeks ago, Japanese ambassador His Excellency Ambassador Yoich Oya also paid Dr. Chilima a visit at his office.

A month ago, World Health Organisation Director for Africa Dr. Matshidiso also took her time to meet the VP. A month before her, United Nations Resident Director also met Dr. Chilima. It is all but a signal of trustworthy, vision and support for the Vice President from the donor community. A leader must be recognised by the global community.

