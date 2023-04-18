Zikhale Stops Business Operators from removing refugees doing business

By Lovemore Khomo

Minister of Homeland Security Ken Zikhale Ng’oma says he stopped Small Scale Business Operators Association from taking the law into their hands through their attempt to remove undocumented refugees and asylum seekers from villages and other locations following the expiry of relocation notice.

Zikhale was speaking after meeting with the group on Tuesday in Lilongwe where he said it could have created chaos if the group had proceeded to chase foreigners from their locations.

“Their message is so simple as they want all refugees residing in their homes and villages should move to Dzaleka in accordance with the rules and our constitution in regards to what is supposed to happen to foreigners.” said Zikhale.

“Also, they wanted to make vigils and demonstrations which we intervened and started discussing it here.” Zikhale added

The Homeland Minister explained that the local business operators case is very strong and has since called upon all refugees go back to Dzaleka Camp because it is a designated place given to them.

The minister observed that by moving into villages, the refugees are creating competition in terms of businesses. He pointed out that refugees do earn allowances in dollars per month yet locals earn nothing as such they are always under pressure to run any small business they have.

Tenson Mulimbula Secretary for Small Scale Business Operators Association said they planned to meet the minister following pressure and complaints received from their membership following expiry date of relocation on refugees and asylum seekers.

“Our members in some parts of the country were tempted to take the law into their own hands by removing illegal refugees and asylum seekers back to Dzaleka Camp. So, we thought it wise to meet the minister.” said Mulimbula.

He added,” As law abiding citizens it was good to meet the minister. We have a trust in the new minister just because this is not the first meeting. We also met on 3rd March, and discussed a number of issues, certainly the implementation of other things of what we agreed has started.”