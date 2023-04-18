Mid year conference set for Surveyors in Malawi on professional development

GUMBO: To preside over the conference

Surveyors Institute in Malawi (SIM) will hold a mid year conference that will focus on Continued Professional Development (CPD).

According to a press release, the conference is going to be held at Crossroads Hotel in Lilongwe.

“SIM is organizing yet another impactful Mid-Year CPD Conference to take place at Crossroads Hotel in Lilongwe from 4-5 May,” said Precious Chisi, vice president and who is also organising committee chairperson

The guest of honor will be Honourable Deus Gumba MP, Minister of Lands and the theme for the conference is “Ethically Empowered Surveyors- The catalyst for National Development”.

Traditionally, SIM holds annual CPDs at the lake in October where presentations within the surveying profession are made and in accordance to the theme of that conference.

During the deliberations, chapters do not have enough time to discuss or share professional knowledge, skills and new trends, hence the need for the conference, according to Chisi.

Formed in 1975, members of SIM are responsible for Land management, a process by which the resources of land are put to good effect and land administration which carter for the transfer of rights in land from one party to another through sale, lease, loan, gift and inheritance; the regulating of land and property development; the use and conservation of the land; the gathering of revenues from the land through sales, leasing, and taxation; and the resolving of conflicts concerning the ownership and the use of land.

The functions of land management and administration, according to the press release, are organized in terms of agencies responsible for surveying and mapping (land, Hydrographic Geological surveying, Quantity surveying, land management & valuation (Land economy surveyors and in a supporting capacity land registration (supported by lawyers)

Among other speakers, Don Whayo will give a lecture on “Valuation Approaches and Methods”.

Other presenters will be the principal secretary of Lands Davie Chilonga on “How New Land Laws Affect property valuations, property management and estate agency business.”

The other being quantity surveyor Joseph Malingamoyo on “Arbitration Practice in Malawi – The pitfalls and Masida Mbano on “General Boundary versus Fixed Boundary: Practical Field Experience.”