TNM Mpamba is enhancing digital economy–Irish govt

Fleming during a tour of the Mtukula Pakhomo project

Ireland Minister of State for International Development and Diaspora, Sean Fleming has commended the partnership with TNM Mpamba Ltd for helping improve livelihoods through social cash transfers.

TNM Mpamba Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of TNM Plc provides the mobile technology platform which enables access to mobile cash wallets to unbanked people in rural areas.

Speaking at Kapalamula school in Traditional Authority Nsamala in Balaka district during a tour of the Mtukula Pakhomo project Flemming said the Irish government which is funding the project is satisfied with the security and convenience that TNM Mpamba offers to beneficiaries.

“I am impressed to see cash being disbursed using mobile phones because in other countries we visit, beneficiaries get their funds through hard cash. However, the process here with Mpamba is fast, safe, and secure as beneficiaries get what they are seeing,” said Fleming.

Fleming added that the mobile money technology is contributing positively to financial inclusion and mobile penetration.

“From what I have seen the mobile money platform is doing a lot in improving digital transactions. Mpamba is an excellent facility because it is enabling beneficiaries to save money, pay their bills and do cash-out on their phones,” he said.

Chris Sukasuka, TNM Mpamba Limited General Manager said the mobile platform is contributing towards the MW2063 development plan.

“The Malawi 2063 seeks to enhance financial literacy which is pinnacle to the development of the country. Mpamba is improving financial inclusion, furthermore people in the rural areas are able to understand some basic information around finances,” said Sukasuka.

While acknowledging Malawi government for enabling e-payment for social cash transfer, Sukasuka added that through the project, Mpamba is contributing positively to the economy.

“As Mpamba we recommend government for implementing e-payment in these projects that are changing lives of many Malawians. This is enabling Mpamba to create more jobs and business opportunities as well as improving mobile telephony technology penetration in the rural areas,” he said.

According to TNM Mpamba Limited, e-payment for social cash transfer on the platform is being implemented in 15 districts across the country.

Under the social cash transfer, the Irish government is supporting more than 25, 000 households in Ntcheu and Balaka districts.

Social protection programs are being implemented by the Malawi Government through the Ministries of National Local Government and Gender and Social Welfare.