Standard Bank unveils K18 million sponsorship to MAFCO FC

Signing ceremony in progress

LILONGWE, 12 APRIL, 2023–Standard Bank Plc has unveiled a K18.29 million sponsorship to Malawi Armed Forces College (MAFCO) football club for the 2023/24 TNM Super League season.

The sponsorship caters for the team’s football kit and game allowances in the course of 2023/24 league fixtures.

Standard Bank Head of Consumer and High Net Worth (CHNW) Clients Charity Mughogho said the kit sponsorship is in recognition of the long-term holistic relationship the bank maintains with the Civil Service and the Armed forces through provision of financial services and in turn reciprocal social projects by both parties.

“These mutual undertakings are aligned to the bank’s purpose of driving the growth of Malawi. Standard Bank believes that dreams matter and taking unexplored paths to realize them leads to growth. We believe that 2023 Can Be the year that MAFCO FC achieve their dream to win the Super League, and we are partnering with them to pursue this bold ambition,” said Mughogho.

She said Standard Bank looks forward to the sponsorship acting as a catalyst for taking football standards in the Malawi Defense Force teams to great heights.

“The team is a springboard for young officers to develop their football talent and sponsorship of MAFCO ties in well with Standard Bank’s promise of finding new ways to make dreams possible. In this instance, we are catering to the needs of a key arm of national security in the beloved game of football,” she said.

DEAL DONE: Standard Bank Head of Consumer and High Net Worth (CHNW) Clients Charity Mughogho shakes hands with Lieutenant Colonel Richmond Maulana after the unveiling ceremony

Mughogho said that the bank is optimistic of great performance for the team in the forth coming 2023/24 season of the super league.

“The team has been competing at the highest level and going into the new season they carry high ambitions for success. Therefore, this season we want to be part of their growth and we hope that the sponsorship will alleviate challenges they face when fulfilling super league assignments,” she added.

The bank expressed satisfaction with a long-standing relationship with the Salima-based team that has provided a platform for collaboration.

“Standard Bank has been working closely with the Civil Service and Armed Forces in all realms of their life to provide a holistic offering. From provision of financial services, social projects and various sporting activities which include collaboration with the Army in the Be More Race of 2022 and Bank sponsorship of interdivisional games in Salima,” expressed Mughogho.

For his part, Lieutenant Colonel Richmond Maulana thanked Standard Bank for the sponsorship saying it goes a long way to remove two major resource constraints the team faces every season when fulfilling Super League fixtures.

“As MAFCO we are grateful for this timely support from Standard Bank, which enriches an ongoing relationship which benefits both parties in various sporting disciplines and other areas of interest. The current sponsorship is an expression of an existing strong cordial relationship built over the years,” said Maulana.