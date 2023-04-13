Malawi Parliament Passes Defence Force Bill

By Eunice Disi

Lilongwe April 12, Mana: Malawi Parliament on Wednesday passed the long awaited Defence force bill.

The bill seeks to repeal the Defence Force Act (CAP 12:01) and replace it with new legislation that reflects the changes in the functional operations and administrations of the Defence Force over the years.

Minister of Defence Harry Mkandawire said the bill is crucial as it includes an arm of the Malawi Defence force (MDF) which is going to service Malawians in terms of production.

“The Malawi Defence force comprises of the Army, Maritime force, Air force and the National Service”, he said

Mkandawire said, the National service will be recruiting people with different skills and will also be providing manufacturing services as well as farming.

“So far land has already been identified in Mchinji and we are planning on starting wheat farming which is currently on high demand,” he added

Commenting separately on the bill, Member of parliament for Nsanje Lalanje Gladys GAnda commended the house for passing the Defence force Bill which she regarded as very important to the development of the country.

“On behalf of the United Democratic front (UDF) we are in agreement with the bill because we know that by passing it, we are creating an environment where our youths will be imparted with skills within the Malawi Defence Force (MDF),” She Said.

The bill ,among other things, provides for the establishment of directorates, military colleges, the Commissions Board, Military Police, office of the Inspector General of the Defence Force and the General Command and staff Council to facilitate administration, recruitment, training, discipline and operational efficiency of the Defence Force.