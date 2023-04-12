Golden City Tower to host a  music freestyle contest

By Patrick Ng’ambi

Mwangupili: Talent hidden is talent lost

Mzuzu, April 12, Mana: Mzuzu based entertainment and media company, Golden City Tower (GCT), is all set to host a four- months music freestyle contest from April 15 to July 2023 with the aim unearthing hidden music talent across the country.

According to Chief Executive Officer for GCT, Emmanuel Mwangupili, being one of the leading companies that offer first class entertainment services in the country, the company intends to provide a platform for young and talented artists to expose themselves to wider audience.

In an interview on Wednesday, Mwangupili said that the main objective for the contest is to ensure that young artists with special talents get the opportunity to nurture and utilise their talent for extended exposure.

“Talent hidden is talent lost and talent un-nurtured is talent wasted. At GCT we want to promote and nurture young talent thereby ensuring that up and coming artists are acquainted with music industry,” Mwangupili said.

He said that the country has a lot of talented artists who do not have opportunities to expose themselves, hence the initiative.

“The contest is for all young up and coming artists in the country. We also want artists from rural areas to take part,” he said.

Mwangupili then appealed to well-wishers and music enthusiasts to support the initiative in other related areas considering that the company is solely sponsoring the contest.

After learning of the development through the company’s Facebook page, several up and coming musicians were full of gratitude towards the initiative.

Born Bernard on Facebook wrote: “This is a good initiative for all up and coming artists to showcase their talents. Keep pushing and growing.”

Another follower, Hope Chigodola Mwale wrote: “Your initiative is great. Count me in.”

Registration for the contest is currently underway and it shall close on May 7.

Prizes for the contest include, K100,000.00 for the winner, second and third runners up will get K50,000.00 and K25,000,00 respectively.

Those trailing on fourth and fifth positions will walk away with K15,000.00 and K10,000.00 accordingly.