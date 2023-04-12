Chakwera opens 2023 Tobacco Marketing Season with $2.40 price

By Lovemore Khomo

President Lazarus Chakwera said the only solution to the country’s economic instability and underdevelopment is to increase productivity rather than reliance on funding from donors and NGOs.

Chakwera was speaking during opening of 2023 Tobacco Marketing Season on Wednesday at Kanengo Auction Floors in Lilongwe.

“We need to increase the quantity, the variety, and the quality of what we produce as a country to competitively generate revenue from global markets. It is that simple. Now to increase the quantity, the variety, and the quality of what we produce as a country, we have to do the work.” Said Chakwera

He added,” No one is going to do that work for us. And as I have stated previously, the primary and priority sectors in which we must work harder, smarter, and together to increase productivity are Agriculture, Tourism, and Mining”

He stated that Malawi is in the right track on tobacco marketing but emphasised that more should be done, even though there has been an improvement on tobacco pricing both this year.

“The journey continues as I have impression though more things can be done, better things can be done and we can also see improvement from last year in terms of pricing but like I said there is more to be done.” He added

In an interview before main event Chakwera expressed happiness with how the market has started this year and was expecting “to have a farmer who should be beneficiary, and be the one making profits.”

He also acknowledged that his visit to some farmers established that some have legitimate complaints, yet in some areas he also noted issues to do with the quality of tobacco brought to the floor.

In his remarks, Board Chairperson for Tobacco Commission Dr. Godfrey Chapola explained that weather has generally been friendlier and the country have had favorable rains for tobacco production.

Dr. Chapola has however said despite the recent loss of some tobacco to Tropical Cyclone Freddy in the southern region, the country projects a minimum of 126 million kilograms of tobacco to be produced this year, representing a 50% increase over last year’s production.

“Tobacco production is projected to be higher this year due to the following reasons among others, Good prices for the leaf last year; the New farmers entering the trade and increased sponsorship to the farmers by the buyers.” He said while commending tobacco buying companies for their role in areas of good price offer and financial institutions as well as other players that have played a role in sponsoring tobacco production this year.

Dr. Chapola also expressed optimism that he sees a very exciting marketing season this year because of the projected increased production as well as better prices than in 2022.

According to Tobacco Commission, On the first day of the 2023 selling season, highest price on auction was $2.40 and lowest price $1.15.