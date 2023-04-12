NGO rescues 148 girls from child marriages

By Hanleck Mkumba

Mangochi, April 12, Mana: Centre for Youth Empowerment and Civic Education (CYECE) through its project called Rise Up, Speak Up and Act Against Child Marriages, has withdrawn 148 girls from child marriage in two traditional authorities in Mangochi.

Speaking on Wednesday, District Coordinator for CYECE, Isaac Salimu said following tips by youth networks, the organisation decided to withdraw the girls from Traditional authorities Nankumba and Namabvi to maintain their right to education.

‘‘Through the rise up project, we work hand in hand with youth networks, who identify these adolescent girls.

‘‘However, it has not been easy for us to rescue these girls, because some parents were resisting as they were unable to understand the importance of girl’s education and it took the initiative of community leaders in the area who sensitized the parents on dangers of child marriage,’’ said Salimu.

CYECE is promoting girls’ education by supporting them with school materials such as uniforms, exercise books and school bags.

Apart from promoting girls’ education, CYECE is also economically empowering adolescent girls in Mangochi by providing them with livestock to undertake farming.

Chairperson for Mangochi District Youth Network, Zakaliya Alisa said the issue of child marriage is rampant in the district.

Alisa said the district network is currently on community awareness campaign to sensitise members on the importance of educating boys and girls.

CYECE is implementing the Rise Up project in two T/As of Nankumba and Namabvi in Mangonchi since 2021, with funding from IM Swedish Development Partner.