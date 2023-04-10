GOOD SAMARITAN: MP Jooma donates MK0.5 Million towards Church project

Member of Parliament for Mangochi Monkey Bay Constituency, Ralph Jooma has donated MK500, 000 towards state-of-the-art church construct project at Monkey Bay Anglican Church.

The workaholic lawmaker Jooma made the donation on Sunday when he joined the church in Easter Sunday prayers.

He said as a parliamentarian for the Constituency he felt duty bound to assist and be an example to the Church members and others who would like to contribute towards the church project.

In his remarks Parish Warden for the Church, Augustine Sungawana commended Jooma for the donation describing it as timely.

He then appealed for more support from church members and other well-wishers within Monkey Bay and beyond.

Last Month, the Good Samaritan Jooma also donated K1 Million towards the purchase of a Toyota Coaster Bus for Monkey Bay C.C.A.P Church.