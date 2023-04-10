FCB Nyasa Bullets win the NBS Bank Charity Shield Cup

By Twimepoki Mangani

Lilongwe April 9 Mana: FCB Nyasa Big Bullets are the Champions of the 2023 NBS Bank Charity Shield Cup after defeating Mighty Mukuru Wanderers 2-1 at Bingu Nation Stadium in Lilongwe.

The defending TNM Super league Champions Bullets, had the deadlock broken by Maxwell Gasten Phodo in the first half with the lead doubled in the second half through Stanley Billiat while the FDH Champions Wanderers got a consolation goal in the 77th minute through Misheck Botomani.

Speaking in a post match interview Coach of FCB Nyasa Bullets, Kalitso Pasuwa expressed satisfaction with his team’s performance stating that it’s the right motivation ahead of the TNM Super league season.

“We are starting the season soon however most of the guys are not yet up in form since most of them didn’t have preseason because of national team duty,”Pasuwa said.

Meanwhile Coach of Mighty Mukuru Wanderers, Mark Harrison acknowledged that his team lacked the cutting edge in the game and appreciated the test they got ahead of the season opener.

“The first half was shocking we never put a pass together we never won a ball nor second balls, it’s probably the worst I have seen us play. In the second half we were better but I don’t think I can pick anybody and say they had a good game.

“The result doesn’t concern me we lost the charity shield ofcourse not points and money was not at stake however Bullets, looked like they wanted to win,” Harrision said.

Harrison further hailed Bullets for the continued dominance in the league and said their team is undergoing a process to ensure they catch up with their rivals.

The title win means FCB Nyasa Big Bullets have won the Charity Shield for the sixth consecutive time, during the game they had four corner kicks while conceding 15 fouls while Mighty Mukuru Wanderers had three corners with eight fouls.