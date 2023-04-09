spot_img
8.1 C
New York
Monday, April 10, 2023
Latest

NANKHUMWA TO TAKE CARE OF PARALYZED CHILD WHO LOST HIS MOTHER DURING CYCLONE FREDDY DISASTER

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Malawi’s Leader of the Opposition Dr Kondwani Nankhumwa says he will take care of a paralyzed child who lost her mother during the flashfloods that swept homes and villages in the Southern Region.

The mother was staying in Chilobwe, Blantyre where she met her fate but the child survived.

Some of the donated items

This was announced today when Nankhumwa visited the family at Goliati, Senior Traditional Authority Chimaliro, Thyolo District.

Nankhumwa pledged to buy the wheelchair, provide funds for medical cover, clothes among others.

Apart from the pledge, Nankhumwa also donated various humanitarian aid such as blankets, sugar, zitenje, soap, bags of maize flour, soya pieces among others.

Traditional Authority Chimaliro hailed Nankhumwa for donating to the child and the family and the pledge of talking care of the child.

Family members thanked Nankhumwa for donation which will alleviate their pain and suffering during this trying moment.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

