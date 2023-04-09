Traditional leaders hail Nsanje Lalanje MP Ganda for Police Unit construction at Phokera Trading Centre

…Crimes have negative impact on socioeconomic development- Ganda

GANDA: Crime affects the safety, well- being and cohesion of our societies

Traditional leaders and business people have lauded their Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Member of Parliament for Nsanje Lalanje Gladys Ganda for the construction of new Police Unit at Phokera Trading Centre in Village Headman Mheme, Senior Chief Mbenje.

Speaking at the launch of the new Police Unit construction, Village Headman Mheme stressed on the role of effective policing in area ensuring that women and girls feel safe and secure, businesses are protected, livestock are secured among others.

His remarks come against the backdrop of security lapse in the area which has seen rises in cases of theft of livestock, spate of break ins, girls being threatened among others which has triggered a public outcry.

The chief also urged the community to strive providing information to police if they suspect anyone in the society deemed to be a threat to the community.

In her remarks, Member of Parliament for the area, Gladys Ganda said safety and security are a necessary tool for economic growth, social transformation and social cohesion.

“Crime affects the safety, well- being and cohesion of our societies. It affects the delivery of services and functioning of public and private institutions in a community. If we want a business to strive in our area, we must tackle crime and lawlessness. Therefore, I ask everyone to “walk on the path of duty” by helping the law enforcement people for a secured community, said Ganda pleading with the community leaders.

Ganda further urged the traditional leaders as custodian of the culture to advise their subjects to give respect to the police whenever they are carrying their duties in the area and learn to resolve differences with police in “friendly manner”.

Speaking on behalf of government during the launch , Nsanje District Council Vice Chairperson Honest Sande revealed that government has given the contractor 90 days to finish the construction of the Police Unit and has advised the chiefs and business community leaders to work together with contractor for a speedy finish of the project.

Sande also warned the contractor for substandard construction works and that government will not hesitate to replace their company with another contractor.

The construction of the new police unit will significantly help the people of the area to stop walking a long distance of 10 kilometers to Chiromo Police Post to report on security matters.