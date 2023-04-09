Nankhumwa lauds Catholic Church for service to Malawians at Resurrection Mass at Goliati, Supports construction of new Mulesiva Church

On Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023, Leader of Opposition in Parliament Dr. Kondwani Nankhukwa, attended a Resurrection Mass at Chingazi Catholic Church at Goliati Trading Centre in Thyolo district.

The Reverend Father Dr Damazio Ngoma welcomed the youthful politician with open arms and praised him for being a friend of the church.

During the Mass, Nankhumwa was moved by the spirit of the service and pledged his continued support to the church and its congregants, who were facing numerous socio-economic problems. He promised to do everything in his power to represent them and make a difference in their lives.

“I have been part of this church for a number of reasons. First, I appreciate the role that the Catholic Church played in the democratization process in Malawi,” said Nankhumwa, adding that he is also insipired and motivated by the vision that the late President Bingu wa Mutharika, who used to pray at Chingazi Catholic Church before he passed on.

“The late Bingu had wanted to construct a number churches here in Thyolo, and I’m here to fulfill that dream,” said Nankhumwa, who is also Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President for the Southern Region.

Nankhumwa donated K300,000 to cater for transportation costs, which is a challenge at the Church.

Nankhumwa and Father Ngoma monitoring the construction site

Father Ngoma, in his sermon, bemoaned the divisions rocking the opposition DPP, which has made the work of to Nankhumwa in his capacity as the Leader of Opposition in Parliament difficult.

“We need a vibrant opposition that can efficiently provide the necessary checks and balances to the government in Parliament. But that can only happen when the entire opposition is firmly united, and accepting that the current Leader of Opposition in Parliament at this juncture is Nankhukwa,” said the Reverend Father Dr. Ngoma.

The construction work in progress

The Man of God then noted that the Nankhumwa was not only a friend of the Church but also a champion of development in the area. He said Nankhumwa has provided support in form of materials for the construction of the new Mulesiva Catholic Church, which is under the Chingazi Parish, which is currently close to completion. Father Ngoma said this was a testimony to the politician’s commitment to the community.

Congregants at the Church were inspired by Nankhumwa’s devotion to his faith and his commitment to improving the lives of the people.

The Reverend Father Ngoma said Nankhumwa’s attendance at the Resurrection Mass and his commitment to serving the people of Malawi, even in the face of numerous socio-economic challenges, proved to be a powerful story of faith, leadership, and dedication to the common good of all Malawians.