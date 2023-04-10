Maula prison inmates get an Easter treat

By Andrew Magombo

Lilongwe, April 9, Mana: Some prisoners under a Strategic Leadership training programme at Maula Prison in Lilongwe will have a new lease of life following a donation of food and non-food items during the Easter Holiday courtesy of Impact Reach, a non-profit organisation in partnership with Skillsway Limited company.

Speaking on the sidelines after a symbolic handover ceremony at the facility, Director for Impact Leaders Institute Gift Mselema said the gesture was made in the spirit of togetherness taking into consideration the welfare of prisoners.

‘‘We are excited to give this donation together with Skillsway because are very concerned with the welfare of inmates in prisons across Malawi hence we want to make a difference in a special way,” he said.

Some of the donated items to the inmates included cartons of soap, pack of body lotion, cans of fizzy drinks, bags of soya pieces among other assorted items.

Mselema added that the goodwill gesture is also part of his organisation initiative in transforming prisoners into leaders having introduced leadership lessons at Maula Prison since 2019.

‘We teach leadership training on Thursdays and some of the graduates who served their time are bringing positive impact in the society having turned into clergymen and civil society leaders.

On his part, Chaplain for Maula Prison, Maxwell Kagame welcomed the donation saying it will alleviate some habitual challenges that inmates encounter at the institution,

“Finding basic necessities like these around the premises is not easy as such we rely on donations from well-wishers to help sustain their welfare.

Speaking on behalf of inmates under the Strategic Leadership training programme, Tamanda Mizula hailed the donation saying it will improve their living conditions by restocking some basic necessities.

Mizula thanked the ministry by Impact Reach saying it is steadily transforming lives at the prison through weekly lessons on strategic leadership which have benefited over 75 inmates since inception.