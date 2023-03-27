PRESS STATEMENT: SAPITWA 4 IN PRESEASON MATCHES THIS EASTER AT MULANJE PARK

Nyirenda presenting a trophy to Man of the Match during TNM Super League match

We are pleased to announce today the pre-season friendly football matches that will take place at the Mulanje Park Stadium in Mulanje, during Easter Holidays from 7th-8th April, 2023.

The name of the pre-season is Sapitwa 4, which will involve four TNM Super League teams; Bangwe All Stars, Mighty Tigers (from Blantyre), Red Lions (from Zomba) and Dedza Dynamos (from Dedza).

The Lead Organiser of these preseason matches is SULOM Executive Member, Chimwemwe Nyirenda, who indicated that he is doing these initiatives as part of his promises to the Clubs for him to be elected in his position for 4 more years.

Nyirenda said: “As we are all aware, most of the Clubs don’t prepare well, especially before the new season kicks-off. I made a promise that I will be assisting clubs to prepare well — hence the reason for organising these preseason matches. We deliberately decided to stage these matches just a week before the season kick-off so that these Clubs’ coaches should have the opportunity to use their possible first team players by trying out different combinations, amongst other tactics.

“The preseason matches will have a unique format to encourage clubs to score more goals and supporters to enjoy the penalty shootouts. We will have two double headers, 2 matches on Saturday and 2 matches on Sunday.

Sapitwa 4 Rules

To encourage teams to score more goals, the score draw will earn 3 points; for a goalless draw earns 2 points. Fans loves penalties! So, to increase more excitement and uniqueness of this matches, each game will have penalty shoot-out and the winner of the penalty shoot-out will accumulate a bonus 1 point; 4 points for a straight win, 3 points for a score draw, 2 points for a goalless draw.

Cyclone Freddy Response

As part of Cyclone Freddy response. we will plant trees to replace some which were washed away during the Cyclone Freddy on Mulanje Mountain. The tree planting activities with take place during same weekend. The Clubs officials, football administrators and general public will take part in this exercise.

For more information, please contact the following Chimwemwe Nyirenda on: +265 999 958 885 / WhatsApp +26588895885

Email: chimwemwenyirenda@hashtagmw.com