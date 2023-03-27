spot_img
spot_img
12.2 C
New York
Monday, March 27, 2023
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

MP Ralph Jooma donates MK 1 Million to Monkey Bay CCAP

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Member of Parliament for Mangochi Monkey Bay Constituency Ralph Jooma has donated MK 1 Million to Monkey Bay CCAP as part of his contribution towards the purchasing of a state-of-art bus for the church.

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) District Governor, Golden Chirwa who represented Jooma during the handover ceremony on Sunday, said Jooma was compelled to assist the church considering the role the vehicle will play of easing mobility challenges among the Church members as they spread the gospel.

Mangochi-Monkey Bay Lawmaker Jooma

In his remarks vice chairperson for the bus project Committee Golden Tebulo expressed gratitude for the donation adding that it is timely as the Church has a shortfall of K6 Million from the K16 Million total Cost.

Previous article
Muslim youths urged to refrain from social media
Next article
PRESS STATEMENT: SAPITWA 4 IN PRESEASON MATCHES THIS EASTER AT MULANJE PARK
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more
spot_img

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc