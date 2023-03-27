MP Ralph Jooma donates MK 1 Million to Monkey Bay CCAP

Member of Parliament for Mangochi Monkey Bay Constituency Ralph Jooma has donated MK 1 Million to Monkey Bay CCAP as part of his contribution towards the purchasing of a state-of-art bus for the church.

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) District Governor, Golden Chirwa who represented Jooma during the handover ceremony on Sunday, said Jooma was compelled to assist the church considering the role the vehicle will play of easing mobility challenges among the Church members as they spread the gospel.

Mangochi-Monkey Bay Lawmaker Jooma

In his remarks vice chairperson for the bus project Committee Golden Tebulo expressed gratitude for the donation adding that it is timely as the Church has a shortfall of K6 Million from the K16 Million total Cost.