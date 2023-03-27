MANEPO Secures Funds for Cyclone Freddy Survivors Assessment , Response

By Glory Msowoya

I lost my house and all my belongings -(pic by Arkangel Tembo-Mana)

Blantyre, March 27, Mana: Malawi Network of Older Persons’ Organization (MANEPO) says it has embarked on assessment of the Cyclone Freddy survivors after securing funds for the cause.

This comes after a Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DODMA) data shows that over 45,000 people of 50 years and above have been highly affected by Cyclone Freddy.

Speaking to Malawi News Agency on Monday, Executive Director for MANEPO, Andrew Kavala said the assessment is aimed at finding out how the elderly have been affected by Tropical Cyclone Freddy.

“We are doing the assessment beginning this week. We were still negotiating for funding from our donors, So we have secured some funds for an assessment and response,” Kavala said.

He said the exercise will determine the type of response the organization should do to help the elderly in the affected districts.

Meanwhile, a 65 year old Cyclone Freddy survivor at Matope camp in Ndirande Township in Blantyre, Bertha Kachere has since asked for more support towards the elderly as it will be difficult for them to recover from the aftermath of the cyclone.

“My house and all my belongings were damaged by the cyclone. We need more support for us to fully recover” she said.

Commissioner for DODMA, Charles Kalemba, said on Sunday the department has started receiving reports on how the districts have been affected by the Cyclone.

“The national inter-agency assessment team, which has been supporting affected Councils with assessments to establish the total number of affected people and their needs, has started submitting reports through clusters.

“The reports will inform the finalization of the response plan, which the department and partners have been developing,” he said.

According to DODMA, the Cyclone has affected 16 councils, namely; Balaka, Blantyre City, Blantyre District, Chikwawa, Chiradzulu, Machinga, Mangochi, Mulanje, Mwanza, Neno, Nsanje, Ntcheu, Phalombe, Thyolo, Zomba City and Zomba District.

So far, the number of displaced people has risen from 563,771 to 564,239 with 577 camps set to accommodate the displaced, while the death toll remains at 511, with 1,724 registered injuries. The number of reported missing persons stands at 533.