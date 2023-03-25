Please help; we need sniffer dogs- MP appeals

We need sniffer dogs- Chidi

Member of Parliament for Mulanje Limbuli Constituency, Daudi Chidi has appealed to authorities to consider deploying ‘sniffer dogs’ in his constituency to assist in locating bodies of people trapped under rubble left after Cyclone Freddy destroyed their houses.

The lawmaker Chidi made the appeal in an interview with local media recently saying ‘sniffer dogs’ will help to make the work of locating dead bodies easily.

Chidi said, as of Thursday this week, the death toll in his constituency was at 94 and about 163 people were still missing.

“Villagers are using hoes and shovels in looking for missing people, We need sniffer dogs as soon as possible;,” said Chidi, adding that some bodies have started to decompose and are producing bad smell.

He also appealed to government agencies, organizations and other well-wishers to assist Cyclone Freddy survivors with basic needs such as Maize Flour, Shelter and clothes.

According to information from Mulanje District Commissioners office, the Cyclone killed 150 people, injuring 147, damaging houses and crops in the district.

Over 20,000 households are seeking shelter in 125 camps that have been established in the district.

Tropical Storm Freddy, one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the southern hemisphere, has killed over 500 people in Malawi and has destroyed both private and public properties worth millions.